Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Down 2.1 %

DYNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,791. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

