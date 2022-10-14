e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,540 shares of company stock worth $18,734,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after buying an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

