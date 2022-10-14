Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGLE. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $679.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.72%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 107.0% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

