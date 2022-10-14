Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

