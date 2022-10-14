Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $372.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 4.32. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 579,845 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

