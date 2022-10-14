Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 329.0% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 592,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 582,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 132.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,874. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

