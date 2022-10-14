eCash Hits Market Capitalization of $709.72 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $709.72 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00559579 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00257783 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00050061 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,197,648,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
