Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.38 million.

