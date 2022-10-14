Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWD traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.10. 150,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,442. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.