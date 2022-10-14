EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EchoStar stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

