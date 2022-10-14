Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

TEAF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,536. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

