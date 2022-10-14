Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $141.97. 10,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $136.93 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.25.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

