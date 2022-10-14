Edgecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.86 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $212.35 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

