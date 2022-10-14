Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EW opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

