eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

eHealth Price Performance

EHTH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,438. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eHealth by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 598,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 154,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

