Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.7 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

