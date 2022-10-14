Elastos 1-Day Volume Tops $266,571.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00007753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $266,571.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

