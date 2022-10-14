Elastos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $249,814.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00007793 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $30.41 million and $249,814.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

