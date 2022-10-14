Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 945.0 days.
Electro Optic Systems Price Performance
Shares of Electro Optic Systems stock remained flat at $0.36 on Friday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.
About Electro Optic Systems
