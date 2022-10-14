Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

