Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.97. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 51,910 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Electrovaya Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$145.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

