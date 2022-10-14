Elemental Capital Partners LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 10.4% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $17.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.