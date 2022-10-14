Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.84 and a 200 day moving average of $485.95. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $386.85 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

