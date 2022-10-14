Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $331.67. 22,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,666 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

