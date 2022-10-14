Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,848. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -782.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

