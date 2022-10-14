Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,363 shares during the period. Biohaven makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Biohaven worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 10.5% during the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 9,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,406. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

