Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.44% of Herc worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.54. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

