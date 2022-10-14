Emerald Advisers LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,011 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 65,003 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

