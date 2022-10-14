Emerald Advisers LLC Has $13.16 Million Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 65.0% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,723. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.