Emerald Advisers LLC Has $14.40 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.40% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

