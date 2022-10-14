Emerald Advisers LLC Has $16.25 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,288 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 11,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,564. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

