Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.63% of Cactus worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 18.8% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Cactus stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,997. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

