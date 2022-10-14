Emerald Advisers LLC Has $28.28 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,966 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.35% of Super Micro Computer worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 185,842 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,961. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

