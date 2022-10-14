Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 53,634 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,634 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics accounts for about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

