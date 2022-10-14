Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.96% of Model N worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 86,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,724,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 2,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

