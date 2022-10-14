Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

