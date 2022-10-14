Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 929,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,688,000. Alkermes comprises about 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.57% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,918. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

