Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 79,907 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,170. The firm has a market cap of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.