Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 154,504 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.12% of Cutera worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Cutera stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,838. The firm has a market cap of $909.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

