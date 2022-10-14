Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,169 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 22,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,354. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.