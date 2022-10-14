Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $22.53 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,256 shares during the quarter. Biohaven makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.22% of Biohaven worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 32.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,572,000 after acquiring an additional 279,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 10,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.