Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.24% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RARE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,164. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

