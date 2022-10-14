Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,914 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.51% of DocGo worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. 16,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,471. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

DocGo Profile

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

