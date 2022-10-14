Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 27,400 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.48% of Shift4 Payments worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 3,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,607. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.