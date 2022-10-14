Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 9,621 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.