Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.72% of Customers Bancorp worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,529. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

