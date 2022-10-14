Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.33% of Cinemark worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cinemark Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.