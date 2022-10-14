Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE EBS opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $995.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $367,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

