Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.77.

EMR stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 114,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

