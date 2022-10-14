Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.30

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 981472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($0.94).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 108 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £480.87 million and a PE ratio of 503.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

